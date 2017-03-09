Social Media: MMA’s Best & Worst Reactions to #InternationalWomensDay
Today was International Women’s Day. It is a perfect opportunity to honor the fairer sex, and all the contributions women have made to our awesome planet.
Let’s take a look at how the MMA community celebrated the day. Seems like some were genuine and sincere, some had a good laugh, and others were just assholes.
Rewatch the fight that crowned our first ever Women's Featherweight Champion @JuliaBudd! https://t.co/8dwqibrKtm#InternationalWomensDay pic.twitter.com/lBewMQFaAr— Bellator MMA (@BellatorMMA) March 8, 2017
#internationalwomensday pic.twitter.com/xIAbi6wKsz— JustBleedMMA (@JustBleedMMA) March 8, 2017
My life has been an #InternationalWomensDay for a long time. From @MegaMeguCat to @QoSBaszler & many more.— Josh Barnett (@JoshLBarnett) March 8, 2017
Support the women in your world.
A decade ago @ginacarano and @julesk_fighter opened a door. Relive a classic – FREE – on International Women’s Day. https://t.co/3zF1qP8oxK pic.twitter.com/7RPb8n07t3— UFC Fight Pass (@UFCFightPass) March 8, 2017
Also, happy #InternationalWomensDay to all the @ufc welterweight ranked fighters. You all are a bunch of scared bitches!! #ufc— Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) March 8, 2017
So when is international Men's day?— FrontRowBrian (@FrontRowBrian) March 8, 2017
. @TomiLahren coming back at the haters like... #InternationalWomensDay pic.twitter.com/7jbAV4oV6T— Josh Sánchez (@jnsanchez) March 8, 2017
Celebrating some of the amazing women I get to train with on a daily basis here at @AllianceMmaGym! #InternationalWomensDay pic.twitter.com/sh8fm4fdaC— Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) March 8, 2017
I wonder if I can get my sisters to each make me a sandwich on #InternationalWomensDay? @Elle_VII @_kayGrant pic.twitter.com/evZaMydI1O— Mike Jackson, Esq. (@TheTruthJackson) March 8, 2017
Celebrate #internationalwomensday with these ladies @TeciaTorres @LeslieSmith_GF @CarlaEsparza1 @DRkneevil & more https://t.co/9qPrfs8mtV— E. Casey Leydon (@ekc) March 8, 2017
When a girl is empowered to reach her potential, anything is possible. #internationalwomensday @tonyaevinger pic.twitter.com/7Tjr7rYz4X— Invicta FC (@InvictaFights) March 8, 2017
#internationalwomensday pic.twitter.com/hsCz6Q004b— The Lucha Shooter (@IQWrestler) March 8, 2017
In support of #ADayWithoutWomen I will not be fighting tomorrow. #InternationalWomensDay #Solidarity— Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) March 8, 2017
Here is UFC vet & political activist Jeff Monson handing out flowers to women in Moscow #InternationalWomensDay https://t.co/YTZuOyz880— Karim Zidan (@ZidanSports) March 7, 2017
How @BellatorMMA shares #InternationalWomensDay. 😄 pic.twitter.com/q1KkZYGAab— MarloesCoenen (@MarloesCoenen) March 8, 2016