Video: Watch Sage Northcutt Be a Real Life Fruit Ninja and Crush an Entire Produce Section

I watch MMA to escape from reality. It is sport condensed down into it’s rawest core. It’s both primal, yet unbelievably intellectual. This escape is almost the same reason why I watch Sage Northcutt. This man embodies all of the innocence and warmth of a reincarnated Buddha. When I watch Sage Northcutt, everything is okay and nothing bad can happen to me. When I watch Sage Northcutt, I am truly happy.

It’s very tempting to say that this video is the best Sage Northcutt video so far. However, all Sage Northcutt videos are equally beautiful and perfectly perfect in God’s eyes. Either way, he crushes various different fruits in increasing difficulty and size before he rips a pineapple in half bare-chested. It’s truly transcendent.

Forget about all your troubles, all your cares, and smile watching Sage Northcutt be a real life fruit ninja.

