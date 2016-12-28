Rumor: UFC 207 will be the last time Mike Goldberg works for the UFC and The Internet reacts

Goodbye sweet Mike Goldberg. It. Is. All. Over. According to a rumor on the MMA Internet, longtime UFC play by play announcer and human Zuffa soundboard Mike Godlberg’s final event of this career will be at UFC 207. If the rumor is true from a site, we don’t fully trust and pumps out nothing but questionable content, Goldberg’s run holding a UFC mic will have lasted 19 years.

“However, sources close to the situation have told ENTimports .com that UFC 207 looks like it could be the final show for Mike Goldberg as the new UFC owners continue to make changes.”

19 years of Mike Goldberg being the de facto voice of the world’s fastest growing sport; the Super Bowl of Mixed Martial Arts if you will. With news of this magnitude breaking in real time the MMA community is torn apart at the seams. One side loves all things Goldberg and his unique way of using words to describe UFC action while the other half hates every fiber of Goldberg’s UFC being.

Let’s go to the tweet

Good things you can say about Mike Goldberg:

1. Was literate

2. Mostly right about when fight ALL OVER

3. Probably not coked up all the time — Jonathan Snowden (@JESnowden) December 28, 2016

"A LITTLE SLIP AND RIP, AS WE SAY IN THE MULTIPURPOSE ROOM." https://t.co/2t0q8htf0y — Scott Harris (@ScottHarrisMMA) December 28, 2016

Being Told Scott Ferrall Is The Top Candidate To Replace Me, And If That Happened I Wouldn't Even Be Upset. Great Guy — mikegoldberg_ebooks (@goldberg_ebooks) December 28, 2016

Mike Goldberg was the Travis Lutter of play by play. — Iain Kidd (@iainkidd) December 28, 2016

I mean, Mike Goldberg can't describe the action. He can't pronounce fighter names. He does no homework. — Scott Harris (@ScottHarrisMMA) December 28, 2016

Mike Goldberg sucks. He constantly seems to be having a neurological event and doesn't recognize basic techniques after 20 years calling MMA — Tim Marchman (@timmarchman) December 28, 2016

BTW, Bellator should immediately get Goldberg if this is true. Himself and Jimmy Smith would be a good mix. — Seán Sheehan (@SeanSheehanBA) December 28, 2016

This. I can't think of one classic call from Goldberg. Even Rogan has had moments. ("That guy is my hero", etc.) https://t.co/cJBU9JZOmY — Mike Fagan (@ItsMikeFagan) December 28, 2016

Update: It looks to be true