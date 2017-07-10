Rumor: Really UFC? Top five middleweight Gegard Mousasi signs with Bellator

UFC just got Mousasi’d. In one of the bigger free agent moves of 2017, the UFC may have just lost out on Gegard Mousasi. Rumors and reports have surfaced early Monday morning that the man now known as Gegard Mo Sassy has signed a free agent deal with Bellator.

I'm hearing from a reliable source that Gegard Mousasi has signed with Bellator MMA. It's one source but I'm trying to get confirmation now. — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) July 10, 2017

Our friends at kimura.se with more details on Mousasi and his next career move.