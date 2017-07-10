Rumor: Really UFC? Top five middleweight Gegard Mousasi signs with Bellator
UFC just got Mousasi’d. In one of the bigger free agent moves of 2017, the UFC may have just lost out on Gegard Mousasi. Rumors and reports have surfaced early Monday morning that the man now known as Gegard Mo Sassy has signed a free agent deal with Bellator.
I'm hearing from a reliable source that Gegard Mousasi has signed with Bellator MMA. It's one source but I'm trying to get confirmation now.
— Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) July 10, 2017
Our friends at kimura.se with more details on Mousasi and his next career move.
Sources of Kimura.se confirm these details, and explains that the salary was the reason for the move.
UFC refused to raise Mousasi’s salary. Their new lawyer who handled the negotiations with Mousasi’s team did not think Mousasi was big enough name.