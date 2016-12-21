Rumor: Jose Aldo implies Khabib Nurmagomedov turned down an interim title fight with him?

So the UFC is really handing out interim belts like chocolate covered candy treats? From the maybe Jose Aldo is bull shitting us file, the former or current UFC featherweight champion dropped a verbal bombshell late Tuesday night. This quote was so explosive it walks line between rumor, standard fighter BS and mind-blowing revelation.

Oh and it involves Khabib Nurmagomedov.

While speaking with SB Nation’s MMA Fighting, Aldo drove a bus, put it in park, got out, hit a flying knee KO on Khabib Nurmagomedov, dragged the Russian’s body under the bus and drove over it repeatedly.

First, Jose Aldo tossed a fight with Max Holloway out the window.

“No, the Brooklyn fight is not happening. I now expect and believe I will be fighting in early March. Either March 3 or March 4, I can’t remember. I believe they will soon announce an interim lightweight title fight with me. They’ve been trying to find me an opponent, and — surprise, surprise — at least one has already turned down the fight against me. I’m waiting to see who they will find.”

Then he doubled down on his newfound lust for competing at 155 pounds and getting an interim title belt their. You see the hot new trend in the UFC 145 pound division is to win the title and immediately move up to 155 pounds to seek big money fights.

“I believe they will soon announce an interim lightweight title fight with me. They’ve been trying to find me an opponent, and — surprise, surprise — at least one has already turned down the fight against me. I’m waiting to see who they will find.”

Then Aldo clearly implies, suggests, throws shade in the direction of Khabib Nurmagomedov who is A) a lightweight contender near a title shot and B) has his career run closely by his father.

“They’ve asked me not to say anything. I won’t say who it is because it’s a surprise. A guy we never thought would turn it down turned it down, because his father didn’t think it was good. I’m tired of people turning down fights. I want to put some pressure so they’ll take the fight.”

Jose Aldo vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov in March at the UFC’s Las Vegas event? Aldo vs. Holloway in March at the UFC’s Las Vegas event? Aldo vs. Tony Ferguson in March at the UFC’s Las Vegas event? Does Conor McGregor have a say in any of this? And who will get a shiny new UFC interim belt next???