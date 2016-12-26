Rousey’s fight week, Diaz boxing license and more in The Sunday Morning Rumor Mill on a Monday

The best way to spread Christmas cheer is spreading MMA rumors loud for all to hear. Caught somewhere between an eggnog hangover and a roasted meat induced food coma is the daze where all the best MMA rumors live.

Even during the Holiday season MMA rumors refuse to take any of their assigned PTO.

As always these our rumors that have been talked about behind closed doors between MMA higher ups, so take them as MMA rumors.

With only 364 shopping days left until next Christmas, the time is now to relax for a second and read your Sunday Morning Rumor Mill on a Monday.

Sources say UFC has a no media clause in Ronda Rousey’s contract she signed for this fight at UFC 207 and knew that she wouldn’t be doing media well before news started to leak out. Rumor is UFC brass are intentionally using it as an angle in their UFC 207 promotion tactics.

Rumor is Cris Cyborg’s suspension will likely fall between 12-18 months. Sources are also saying the case may be almost a slam dunk that leads to some form of suspension

Huge if true, but it looks like Nate Diaz is getting his boxing license for California and Nevada with the intention of trying to pursue a boxing career. Expect these rumors to keep circling if Conor McGregor actually goes through with his boxing talk.

Word is the meeting between Donald Cerrone and UFC executives in Canada during UFC 206 fight week went much better than expected

Rumors say that Max Holloway getting the interim belt only two months away from a unification bout actually served another purpose. Not only was Holloway concerned about Jose Aldo not showing up for their fight in the works for UFC 208, but the UFC themselves were as well. The contingency plan was to have Holloway be awarded the interim featherweight title and if Aldo pulls again then Holloway will be promoted immediately to the undisputed champion.

If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you would like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below, on our Facebook page, tweet us or mail them to us in an unmarked envelope. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such.