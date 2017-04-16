Rousey comeback, more Rizin Grand Prixes, Gegard to Bellator in the Sunday Morning Rumor Mill

For those in the MMA community who started watching the UFC Fight Pass prelims in Kansas City and did not turn their retinas away from the glow of their screens until the final Rizin bell sounded, we salute you. This breed of MMA superfan needs their own custom Dream Super Hulk tournament belt made from the finest red construction paper.

For those in the MMA community who did not consume roughly 15 straight hours of MMA goodness, we have Sunday Morning Rumor Mill rumors to build back up your XP.

As always these our rumors that have been talked about behind closed doors between MMA higher ups, so take them as MMA rumors.

Before you crawl around on your living room floor in search of MMA painted eggs filled with corn nuts, dude wipes and expired samples of XYIENCE Energy Drink, read your post-UFC Kansas City-Rizin edition of your Sunday Morning Rumor Mill

Sources say a Ronda Rousey comeback fight is still up in the air. Originally targeted for an International Fight Week, return, it now looks like the UFC’s best shot to have a “Rousey Event” is a late fall pay-per-view. The former champ’s dance card is quickly filling up with acting obligations, seminars, and a hope for a pro wrestling appearance over the summer

Huge if true but rumors are free agent Gegard Mousasi moving to Bellator is becoming more and more likely. Mousasi’s past relationship with Strikeforce, his outspoken nature, possible Bellator KB fights and Bellator’s plans for European expansion are said to be big factors in the recruiting process

Fresh off her of Michele Waterson Rose Namajunas is expected to face the winner of Joanna Jędrzejczyk vs. Jéssica Andrade and finally get her title shot. Look for Namajunas to get a similar media push that Waterson received prior to her UFC on Fox 24 co-main event

Still in overnight JMMA haze, rumors are that Rizin will not hold one but two fleshed out grand prixes this year. Look for women’s strawweights to get their own Rizin bracket then a likely classic JMMA grand prix for men weighing less than 170 pounds

Rumor is WWE is trying to come to a settlement with former Pride FC/Strikeforce Mauro Ranallo announcer that would preclude him from talking publicly about the bully/hazing issues within the company. As of now, there is no plan for fellow WWE announcer JBL to face any kind of punishment over the Ranallo. Ranallo is not expected to return to WWE before his contract runs out in a few months.

If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you would like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below, on our Facebook page, tweet us or mail them to us in an unmarked envelope. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such.