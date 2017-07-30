Rousey and the WWE, CM Punk’s next move, Stipe and more in the Sunday Morning Rumor Mill

Bones is even head kicking MMA rumors. This is Jon Jones world and the rest of MMA is just occupying his space. Even an excellent Rizin card beginning moments after Daniel Cormier is still crumbled in the cage could not overshadow Jon “Bones” Jones legacy.

With Conor McGregor off doing Conor McGregor things, it’s up to Jones to occupy MMA’s most interesting throne.

As always these are rumors that have been talked about behind closed doors between MMA higher ups, so take them as MMA rumors.

You watched the UFC 214 Fight Pass prelims, several hours of Rizin, then watched the Pro Fight League on DVR, chug some energy drinks so you be on high alert for your post-UFC 214 Sunday Morning Rumor Mill.

With Brock Lesnar currently occupied, rumor is Stipe Miocic vs. Cain Velasquez is the fight the UFC wants to make before the end of the year.

Thanks to a late fight week push, sources say UFC 214 pay per view trending towards over one million buys and the most successful UFC PPV of the year

All signs point to Ronda Rousey working with WWE at some point, likely WrestleMania in 2018. Once thought to be a tag-team match, now Rousey could work a singles match against Charlotte Flair

Rumors are CM Punk working again with the UFC and his fight return remain unclear. To the surprise of many Punk has basically been M-I-A on the UFC PR front for the past several months

Despite taking a tough loss at UFC 214, rumors are there is little to no chance of Daniel Cormier retiring from MMA. Sources say DC will take some time off then make a possible run back at heavyweight in early 2018

If you have heard of any interesting Sunday Morning Rumor Mill MMA rumors that you would like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below, on our Facebook page, tweet us or mail them to us in an unmarked envelope. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such.