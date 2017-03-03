Rogan, Bravo, Snoop and The Bee Gees make this Khabib-Tony fan-made promo the best

This is the best. We never knew we wanted a UFC fight promo with The Bee Gees as the soundtrack before today. On paper Khabib Nurmagomedov versus Tony Ferguson should be a tornado of violence colliding with a hurricane of blood splatter.

Now thanks to our dude Imherewiththewinner we have a fan made trailer worthy of Khabib-Tony at UFC 209. Listen to The Bee Gees Spirits (Having Flow) as Joe Rogan, Eddie Bravo, Snoop Dogg mix with all the best highlights of Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson just bodying the hell out of other UFC 155 pounders.

H/T to Disco Jason Nawara for the find