Road FC Clash of Heavyweights Ends Via Bizarre Headbutt

The MMA Gods work in mysterious ways. Sometimes they are screaming out to us, trying to warn us of the unimaginably disappointing future they have planned. If only we could interpret their warnings. As is too often the case, sometimes, we can only see their warnings to us long after our doomed fate is sealed.

Take for example, Road FC 39’s contest between Yoon-Jae Shim and Kim Chang-Hee. As a fight between two heavyweights from Korea, it already had people excited because of its rarity. I mean how much heavyweight talent does the country even produce? Tapology only ranks 32 heavyweights in the entire country. Add into the equation Kim’s Roy Nelson physique and this was lining up to be some giant bungalow throwing fun for the whole family. But sometimes, our foreshadowed doom can so obvious, but yet still lost on us.

At the weigh in, it seemed like the two combatants heads were magnetically attracted to one another.

Shim x Kim pic.twitter.com/pwC7sDU9qi — Jolassanda (@Jolassanda) June 10, 2017

After countless rewatches of this clip, it’s painful awkwardness doesn’t diminish. Shim’s enthusiasm to burrow his head into Kim’s neck fat is akin to a teenager’s first go at a set of boobs. Everything about this faceoff is horrible and revolting. And maybe that why we couldn’t interpret it as the divine message it was.

Because once their actual fight started, the head that Yoon-Jae Shim couldn’t possibly resist, couldn’t resist finding him.

damn, one of the most promising fights ended in 30 s. with head-butt :(

Shim Yoon-Jae Shim vs. Kim Chang-Hee – no contest pic.twitter.com/OJylhBXsDf — Jolassanda (@Jolassanda) June 10, 2017

Just when you believe you are going to watch overweight guys throw bungalows until you’re crying with laughter on a Saturday morning, the MMA Gods come and snatch away all your fun. But lt’s not say they didn’t try to warn us.

Update: It seems as if there is no country for fat men at Road FC 39. Chinese chubby fighter Aorigele got rocking in the ball sack so terribly he couldn’t continue only 20 seconds into his fight. All this Road FC event needs is an eye poke No Contest to complete the trilogy.