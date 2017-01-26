Report: Yoel Romero says he’s fighting Michael Bisping in May, tweets a Donald Duck GIF at the champ

The mind of Yoel Romero is a fascinating thing. Inside the maze of the UFC middleweight number contender’s brain is a vision board with a picture of current UFC middleweight Michael Bisping on it. In bright red sharpie marker, Romero has circled the head of Bisping repeatedly. It is also likely that Yoel Romero has drawn a novelty fake mustache on the face of Bisping.

Ever since Romero jumping knee KO’d Chris Weidman at UFC 205, the Cuban’s sights have been set on Bisping. Romero eats, sleeps and dreams only Bisping related things.

According to words typed directly from Romero’s mind, the date is now set for his title fight with Bisping and its in May.

@bisping I hope you have a good surgery and a speedy recovery. I see you in May boi #ynuevo — Yoel Romero (@YoelRomeroMMA) January 25, 2017

On May 13th in Dallas Texas, the UFC has already scheduled their UFC 211 pay per view. This card is currently without a main event and this is the day in May Romero has earmarked as his cage date with Bisping. Let the mind games begin and they already have begun according to Romero’s brain cells.

We have no idea what this GIF Romero tweeted at Bisping means but it’s safe to say in this metaphor Yoel Romero is the man in the mascot costume marching towards UFC title glory. Makes sense.