Replay: Yes, master. Rin Nakai owned the Rizin weigh-ins with her dominatrix outfit

No words. When Japanese MMA is right it’s still the best thing in the sport. Take Rin Nakai weigh-in for example. Nakai went full Nakai at the Rizin weigh-ins and there really are no written words to describe what she did.

Excellent? Strange? Hot? Perfect? Different? WTF? LOL?

Just watch the video of Nakai stepping on the scales and facing off with her opponent Kanako Murata the only way Nakai knows how: kinky as fuck. Never change JMMA, never change Rin Nakai.

Rin Nakai looking great !!! pic.twitter.com/1NfY9qkUwB — Jolassanda (@Jolassanda) December 28, 2016

Update:………

JMMA in one photo pic.twitter.com/mmKn5gyAw6 — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) December 28, 2016