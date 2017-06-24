Replay: With Sage on commentary, Colbey Northcutt loses her MMA debut by turtled up TKO

If you hate any and all things Sage Northcutt this video is for you. Last night at LFA 14, older sister Colbey Northcutt conducted the family hype train straight off the tracks and into a Karate Kid shaped cornfield. On the ground, Northcutt’s are gonna Northcutt despite their 16 pack worth of abs between the two siblings.

Remember your karate training! What would Sage do??? Head movement?!? Clinch!!!

With her brother Sage calling the action live from the AXS Fights TV commentary booth, let’s watch Colbey get pawned on the ground by unknown featherweight Country King.