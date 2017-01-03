Replay: UFC vet Katsunori Kikuno badly face-plant KO’d UFC vet Kevin Souza at Moat Fights today

Revenge is a dish best served next to a moat. Back in a time where there weren’t enough moats, Katsunori Kikuno lost to Kevin Souza at UFC Fight Night 62: Maia vs. LaFlare. The year was 2015 and Souza knocked out Kikuno in one of the best KO’s of that year.

20 months later the two UFC vets met at Ganryujima Moat Fights and the result was a very violent Moatastic knockout in the center of the fighting surface. Also there were moats surrounding the open ring and both Katsunori Kikuno as well as Kevin Souza wore 1970s inspired karate gis. Moat Fights!!!