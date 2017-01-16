Replay: Thanks to a hot mic, hear Daniel Cormier say “fuck that guy” live on the Fox broadcast

Look we’re all adults here but that doesn’t mean hearing Daniel Cormier drop a huge F-bomb on the Fox Sports broadcast still isn’t funny as shit. With Cormier on color commentary and Jon Anik on play by play, the commentating team overall had a good night calling the UFC Phoenix fight night event. Then Cormier thought the broadcast was off air and unleashed a confident “fuck that guy” while Fox Sports 1 was live on air.

Oops. My bad?

Between random lightweights Drakkar Klose and Devin Powell, who does DC not care for? During the announcement for their prelim fight is when Cormier decided to go full Ron Burgundy and drop a “fuck that guy”. Don’t they know Daniel Cormier will read anything they put on the teleprompter?!?!?

And The MMA Internet roasted DC for his slip up

LMAO DC dropping an F bomb on the broadcast. #UFCPhoenix — Tommy Toe Hold (@TommyToeHold) January 16, 2017