Replay: Sweet Manatee Jesus, Tyson Nam just head kick KO’d Ali Bagautinov in Russia

The Fight Gods are just the Fight Gods are fair. You knew the moment Fight Nights Global unveiled their new Russian sea creature mascot some whack shit was going to happen to one of their hometown fighters. Sorry, former UFC flyweight challenger Ali Bagautinov because you just got head kick KO’d by Tyson Nam and it’s likely due to that Manatee sitting cageside.

Tyson Nam KO's Ali Bagautinov at FNG 64. Literally AT THE BELL. pic.twitter.com/yzJhxAGBVa — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) April 28, 2017