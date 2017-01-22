Replay: Sweet Jesus. Paul Daley puts Brennan Ward on a stretcher after a flying knee KO

Paul Daley still swings his punches with the intention to cripple his opponents. At Bellator 170, the 33 year old Britt reached back into his old bag of tricks and unleashed an explosion on the skull on Bellator vet Brennan Ward. The 30th knockout win of his MMA career may have been Daley’s best.

Off a striking exchange midway through the first round, Daley charged up, stepped back and uncorked a flying knee in the direction of Ward’s face. Contact. The knee dropped Ward with nothing but grim intentions. The walk off win was Daley’s fourth under the Bellator umbrella and was so bad that Ward had to put on a stretcher and carried out of the cage.