Replay: Super heavyweight wins fight by DQ when fellow super heavyweight pukes all over the cage

Without rules, there would be anarchy. Without super-heavyweight MMA fighters, there would be no regional MMA. When the rules that govern the cage meet the most obscure reaches of regional super-heavyweight MMA fights, you get fighters throwing up on themselves mid-attack.

At KOP 57, super-large man Jesse Reasoner was beating Sean Needham before his stomach fortunes went in reverse. Up on the scorecards and with his opponent’s cardio on “E” Reasoner plotted his next move, went in for the kill then puked all over himself midstream.

Needham wins by disqualification. That guy is our hero.