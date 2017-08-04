Replay: Shocked. Bob Sapp gets TKO’d from a single jab and half a body punch by Tony Gregory

Bob Sapp lost today and the MMA world is in shock. After roughly 90 seconds of fighting, the former Pride and K-1 star was dropped by a half hearted jab from his opponent Tony Gregory. The bewildered Sapp also ate an almost clean looking body shot as his massive frame tumbled to the canvas.

Tony Gregory TKO's Bob Sapp in R1. Vicious left hand. Upset of the year pic.twitter.com/myAgOfMwaX — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) August 4, 2017

Stay tuned to further updates on Bob Sapp’s condition as ringside doctors examine the super-heavyweight and check for further fight induced injuries.