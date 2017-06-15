Replay: Sergei Kharitonov eats Sokoudjou uppercut then counter punch KO’s him to Russian hell

Oh that’s why they have weight classes. When Pride heavyweight vet Sergei Kharitonov met Pride flash in the pan Sokoudjou in Russia, you knew the only results could be something very, very violent. In the main event of M-1 Challenge 80, Bellator heavyweight Kharitonov made very good use of Thursday afternoon.

Let’s watch Sergei Kharitonov see some Russian sights, eat a couple nasty Sokoudjou uppercuts then calmly counter punch knockout his foe without a second thought. That heavyweight MMA power though.