Replay: You have to see this dude get dropped on his head three times in a row via German Suplex

Some days you wake up and it’s just not your day. Other days you wake up and the world hits you with three straight figurative German Suplex to the dome. Then there are the days where you take a cage fight in Texas and get rag dolled with three consecutive unchecked German suplexes.

Just not your day dude.

From Cage Combat 27 we have some poor guy getting suplexed to hell not once, not even twice but three straight times with no resistance. In an obvious ode to the late great Eddie Guerrero, here is MMA’s own version of The Three Amigos except with multiple beautiful, violent and funny as hell German suplexes.