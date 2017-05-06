MMA Rundown

Replay: Sean O’Malley just hit the chilliest walkoff heel kick KO at LFA

·
0 0 246 0
Share2
+1

Sean O’Malley had the best non reaction to an amazing knockout, maybe ever. Gunnar Nelson and Gegard Mousasi facial expressions just gave O’Malley’s post-spinning heel kick KO celebration the side eye. O’Malley, tell us how you really feel bro.

A unbeaten top shelf prospect out of the MMA Lab, O’Malley just posterized David Nuzzo with a ho-hum spinning heel kick. Frame it, hang it then take a selfie with this Sean O’Malley walk off masterpiece.

Share2
+1
Tags:

Related Posts

MMA Rundown

MMA Rundown

MMA Rundown

Comments

comments