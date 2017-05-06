Replay: Sean O’Malley just hit the chilliest walkoff heel kick KO at LFA

Sean O’Malley had the best non reaction to an amazing knockout, maybe ever. Gunnar Nelson and Gegard Mousasi facial expressions just gave O’Malley’s post-spinning heel kick KO celebration the side eye. O’Malley, tell us how you really feel bro.

A unbeaten top shelf prospect out of the MMA Lab, O’Malley just posterized David Nuzzo with a ho-hum spinning heel kick. Frame it, hang it then take a selfie with this Sean O’Malley walk off masterpiece.