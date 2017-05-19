Replay: Rory MacDonald demolishes Paul Daley, wins by violent rear naked choke

Rory MacDonald, welcome to Bellator now choke the hell out of Paul Daley in his home country. From the weigh-ins to the walkout to his performance in the cage Rory MacDonald’s Bellator debut went perfect. In the main event of Bellator 179 in London, MacDonald did not play at all with Paul Daley, he simply ate him whole on the ground.

After a round one that consisted of a takedown and beatdown, MacDonald took Daley back to the ground in round two. A few minutes into the round, MacDonald locked in a rear naked choke that would end Daley’s night……or so we thought

RORY MCDONALD CHOKES OUT "SAMTEX" DALEY #bellator179 #bjj #bjjforlife #bjjlifestyle #mma #cage A post shared by KNUCKLE-UP TV (@knuckleuptv) on May 19, 2017 at 2:35pm PDT

Update: Oh shit MVP vs. Daley crowd brawl