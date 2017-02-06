Replay: Renan Barao gets tooled, submitted in seconds at ADCC trials in Brazil

Pound for pound and dollar for dollar mixed martial artists are by far the toughest athletes on the planet. Take former UFC champ Renan Barao for example. A former world champion at 135 pounds, Barao’s body is a temple built on ten week training camps, 25 minute fights and years of martial arts study sessions.

The funny thing about grappling is when you’re alone on the mats, no matter your cage fighting credentials; it’s easy for anyone to get completely embarrassed. So here’s video from over the weekend of former UFC bantamweight champion Renan Barao getting shutdown, owned and quickly tapped out by black belt Leozada Nogueira at the ADCC trials in Brazil.