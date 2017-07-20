Replay: Ref Herb Dean puts a guy in a choke to break up a fight ending guillotine choke in Turkey

Meanwhile in Russia people have been watching replays Jon Jones nearly Lyoto Machida a little too much. From Absolute Championship Berkut we have famous MMA referee Herb Dean nearly having to choke a dude.

Making his MMA debut heavyweight Murat Kilimetov was nearly murdered via guillotine choke by Russian heavyweight Anzor Shakhmurzaev. Seriously? Shakhmurzaev gets the choke, cranks the choke, feels Kilimetov’s limp body beneath in his arms and is tapped on his shoulders by Dean.

Then he doesn’t let go. Wait, Shakhmurzaev still does not let go. Then Herb Dean nearly has to slap on a rear naked choke to get a crazed Shakhmurzaev to break up the submission. Is technical submission due to murder a thing?