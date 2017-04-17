Replay: Queen Rena Kubota KO’d Dora Perjes with the meanest punch to the liver at Rizin FF 5

The reason Bas Rutten woke up at 3:00 AM and spontaneously yelled “pang!” was Queen Rena Kubota was putting on a public execution. Ain’t no party like a damaging your opponent’s liver party because a damaging your opponent’s liver party really doesn’t stop. Shoot boxing legend and kickboxing star Queen Rena had her fourth fight pro MMA fight on the undercard of Rizin FF 5.

A quick look back at the Queen’s first three Rizin MMA fights read as a hit list; win by flying armbar, win by guillotine choke and win by kick to the body. To mix things up Rena decided to win by KO punch to the body. Watch Rena fighting spirit grow with each shot to the body of Dora Perjes until her opponent crumbles over at the throne of Queen Rena Kubota.

RENA stops Perjés with a shot to the liver. #RIZINFF pic.twitter.com/en17SzQL7T — Edwin (@ejrayala) April 16, 2017

and full highlights