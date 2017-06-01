Replay: Our bare knuckle boxing hero Melvin Guillard just got slept via spin kick to the dome

Does it feel like Melvin Guillard fights every week? When we last saw Guillard, he was across the pond in England and tried to stab a bare knuckle boxing champ with a knife at brunch. Early this morning in China, Guillard was in the cage with another human being in some kind of fight for prizes.

The results for Guillard were not pretty and it may cause him to go all stabby down the road if any fighters approach him after this loss tomorrow morning at a breakfast buffet line. Watch the former UFC lightweight contender take a perfect spin kick right to he head/neck region then instantly go to sleep as a result.