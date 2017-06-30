Replay: Oh this? Here’s Tha Pyay Nyo with a 16 second soul snatching KO at ONE Championship today
Thank you Tha Pyay Nyo. This is how you kick off a July 4th weekend from Yangon, Myanmar with lighting quick knockouts. Don’t have time to wait 20 seconds for your MMA highlights on a Friday?
Tha Pyay Nyo has your back.
Let’s watch the unbeaten Nyo starch a defenseless Htet Aung Oo with a two piece AND a biscuit at today’s ONE Championship: Light of a Nation event. 16 seconds of pure tasty KO goodness for your soul.
16 second KO by Tha Pyay Nyo. One hitter quitter. #ONEFightNight pic.twitter.com/cTWWYEUcrT
