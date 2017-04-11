Replay: Nicknamed Lady Kill Face Natalie Morgan just a hit a oh shit standing elbow KO

Can’t get over that nickname. Natalie Morgan may have the best nickname in MMA, boxing, pro wrestling, Muay Thai, BJJ, checkers, chess and in life. When you are bestowed the nickname Lady Kill Face you have to be prepared to Kill Ladies in the Facial Region.

Thankfully, Morgan fought this weekend in Muay Thai then proceeded to land a good god almighty standing back elbow. Morgan’s elbow landed right on her opponent’s face and it was epic. Watch the replay below as Natalie Morgan does what the Fight Gods put here on this Earth to do; violently elbow other ladies in their face.

Just in case u didn't see it. Here's my KO from last night! Moving on to round two in May! 👊🏻🇺🇸😆 #muaythai #knockout #athlete #femalefighter A post shared by Natalie Pagliughi (Morgan) (@ladykillface) on Apr 9, 2017 at 4:53pm PDT

H/T @WMMANews for the epic find