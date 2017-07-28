Replay: Melvin Guillard is brutally KO’d by middleweight Israel Adesanya, his 6th loss in a row

The Melvin Guillard world tour is quickly turning into a farewell tour. In attempt to squeeze every last ounce from his combat sports career the 34 year old fight has taken a ton of both MMA and bare knuckle boxing fights in 2017. After a fight today in Australia, on the MMA side, the former UFC lightweight has taken six hard losses in a row.

Watch the end of the Australian FC 20 main event below. Booked versus 9-0 MMA middleweight Israel Adesanya, Guillard was destroyed in violent fashion, inside of one round this morning. If Guillard doesn’t take any more fights for the rest of the year or the rest of his life, you won’t hear us complain.