Replay: Krazy Horse just tapped out to the most basic chokehold today at a China MMA show

This is. This is. This is just sad. Not even ten months ago, Krazy Horse Charles Bennett returned to the top of MMA world after a seven second win at Rizin.

For nearly 11 years Bennett was a ghost in the minds of the MMA consciousness. Then out of nowhere Bennett fought in Rizin, deaded hyped prospect Minoru Kimura, cut one of the greatest post-fight promos in the sports history and was living that Felony life to the 100th.

After today’s lost at a China MMA event called Kunlun Fight MMA 13, Krazy Horse has lost five fights in a row inside the span of only nine months. Horse’s loss to Balajin was accompanied by little to no effort. Bob Sapp is shaking his head right now at the fire currently in Bennett’s belly.

SMH and watch the finish below.