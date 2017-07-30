Replay: Jon Jones cements GOAT status, KO’s Daniel Cormier with a head kick and hell-bows combo

Shut it down. Off a long layoff and withnew, questionable facial hair, Jon Jones just deaded Daniel Cormier at UFC 214. Possibly down two rounds or tied up at a round apiece, Jones and his constant aggression with his leg strikes caught Cormier sleeping in round three.

After a back and forth third frame, Cormier ducked directly into a Jones head kick. From there Bones swarmed the champion, knocked him down against the cage and then delivered some of the most violent ground n’ pound you will ever see. And your new UFC 205 pound champion is Jon Jones.

Is heavyweight Jones up next?