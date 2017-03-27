Replay: James Grieves hits an amazing spinning kick KO, turns opponent into a zombie

When the zombie hits you cannot go back. When the spinning kick KO hits you right on your temple there is also no going back. At something called Combat Challenge North East 7 James Grieves unleashed the Z-virus on the body of Paddy Webber via spinning kick KO.

Fast forward to the 4:00 mark of a typical regional MMA fight that suddenly dives into madness after Grieves uncorks a spinning kick that lands right on the button. And in this case the button morphs the body of Webber into a stiff undead zombie creature.