Replay: HOLY GHOST! Rafael Fiziev pulls off back bending head kick duck in Thai fight

Got him. No, wait you just totally missed him. This has to be the MMA equivalent of getting a running start, looking at a football, going to kick it and then at the last second having the ball pulled away from you. That poor head kicker just got Muay Thai Charlie Brown’d.

Thanks to the fine folks at Phuket Top Team, we have lightweight fighter Rafael Fiziev pulling off just some mind bending holy shit kind of defense in his fight. After his opponent missed the crazy head kick attempt due to Fiziev being part plastic, the Kyrgyzstan striker would go on to win the fight.

Check out the best way to block head kicks moving forward in Muay Thai, kickboxing, MMA, pro wrestling or Street MMA.