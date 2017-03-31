Replay: At Hex Fight Series Kai Kara France just hit a no doubt walk-off KO

Happy Friday. It’s the end of the week and there really is no sense of trying to be productive before the weekend hits. For all parties involved, it’s best for all us to come together and watch this perfect Kai Kara France counter punch on a loop.

Not only did Kara France knockout his opponent Rodolfo Marques at Hex Fight Series 8, he did so in walk-off KO fashion. Walk-off KO’s are the only true way to kickoff your weekend.