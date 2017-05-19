Replay: Good ref tries to dive/slide to save a fighter’s KO’d head from hitting mat, fails horribly

Sometimes people go above and behind the call of duty, other times MMA referees do MMA ref things. Most MMA refs in 2017 treat their job with the same enthusiasm as a hormonal teen at the fast food drive-thru window. Other MMA referees are just horrible at their jobs with the reflexes of a newborn still blind puppy.

When a referee makes an extra effort, in any combat sport, attention and slow round of applause needs to happen. Shout-out to the referee who attempts to save a clearly KO’d Magnus Andersson by attempting an over-dramatic, pro wrestling inspired baseball slide to try to catch his head before it meets the canvas.

Dechrit (THA) KO's Magnus Andersson (SWE) (MX)

The referee was not fast enough this time 🙁 pic.twitter.com/BPMGFuCach — Jolassanda (@Jolassanda) May 19, 2017

Just. A. Half. Second. Too late. Maybe, next time. Good ref.