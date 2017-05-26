Replay: Garry Tonon destroyed a rainbow pants-less Shinya Aoki via heel hook at ONE

Shinya Aoki is one of MMA’s best heels so when he gets his comeuppance its always downright hilarious. Japan’s favorite arm breaking, bottle throwing, middle finger in your face export was matched up with American all-world grappler Garry Tonon at today’s ONE Championship card.

This wasn’t even a MMA fight where Aoki would have a better chances, this was a grappling execution inside the ONE cage. Who at ONE did Aoki piss off to draw this assignment? Check the finishing video below and watch closely if a rainbow pants free Aoki cries or not.

More fight video