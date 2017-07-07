Replay: Gabi Garcia absolutely KO’d her 5’3 opponent with a soccer kick to the face today in Japan

Sometimes you can anticipate a car wreck and still tense up at the moment of impact. We all knew Gabi Garcia would merc an anonymous Megumi Yabushita but we all watched it anyway. In combat sports contests where six foot two, two hundred and ten pound fighters engage with five foot three, one hundred and thirty pound fighters, they pretty much all end like this.

One exchange, one highly illegal but beautiful soccer to the face and you got yourself a Gabi Garcia fight somewhere in Tokyo on a Friday night.