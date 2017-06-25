Replay: The Fight Gods hate us, Matt Mitrione beats Fedor by a near double KO? Damn

One year and one week since the worst showing of his MMA career, Fedor Emelianenko returned to the cage for his Bellator debut. The last image Emelianenko left with MMA fans prior to tonight was that of a battered, slow heavyweight who barely slipped past UFC light heavyweight castoff Fábio Maldonado. Then for some reason Fedor was matched up with Matt Mitrione for the second time of the year.

And holy shit the Bellator almost blessed us with a ultra-rare heavyweight double KO. What. In. The. Actual. Fuck. Dammit GOAT. Dammit Bellator for making this fight.