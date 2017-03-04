Replay: Fabio Maldonado, King of Russia gets a nasty round one liver punch TKO in return fight

After a robbery of oligarchic proportions against Fedor Emelianenko, you’d have never expected Fabio Maldonado aka The Iron Hillbilly to ever want to come back Russia. But Sao Paulo’s greatest son doesn’t let Russia do him like that…

FNG – Fábio Maldonado TKO's Khamid Davlatov in 1R pic.twitter.com/4ER64qEvnX — Jolassanda (@Jolassanda) March 4, 2017

At the exact moment this happened, in somewhere in the hills of California, Bas Rutten stired in his sleep, murmuring to himself, “The liver…”