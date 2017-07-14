Replay: Conor McGregor breaks the no touching rule, rubs Floyd Mayweather’s bald head at presser
Of course he went there. At the fourth and (thankfully) final Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather press event, the much talked about no touching rule was broken. After 96 hours of pent up aggression the fighters actually got physical with each other.
During his turn to cut a promo on the mic, McGregor didn’t just tap Mayweather’s head, he grabbed it, rubbed and loved on it while he passed the undefeated boxer. Mayweather’s head even snapped back a little. For his part Money May sold the head rub.
You. Cannot. Out. Crazy. An unleashed McGregor.
