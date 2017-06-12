Replay: Chan-Mi Jeon let out a screaming war cry at UFC Auckland and now it’s stuck in our head

Chan-Mi Jeon came in overweight by three pounds, got swept on all three judges’ scorecards and generally looked horrible at UFC Auckland versus JJ Aldrich but she was still able to make her mark at the event. Mi Jeon you are our hero for whatever the hell that yelling ramble of a war cry was between rounds two and three.

Without a doubt already down two rounds to none, in the opening fight on the card with few New Zealand fans not drunk enough to care yet, Mi Jeon screamed to the Fight Gods for a miracle. Hashtag pray hands.

Instead Mi Jeon lost round three to Aldrich and her primal scream was all for not. At least that sound is now embedded in our brain for the rest of the day; that is an accomplishment.