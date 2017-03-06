Replay: Can’t stop watching Mark Hunt’s face when Alistair Overeem knees him on a loop

Mark Hunt’s face. Dude, Hunt’s face. Alistair Overeem meeting Mark Hunt’s is why we watch MMA. Sure overall UFC 209: No Diaz Bros for You was a tire fire thrown into a dumpster fire then wrecked by an oncoming train but at least Overeem’s knee kissed the chin of Hunt.

Now in slow-motion rewatch Alistair Overeem plant his knee on the skull of Hunt and just look at The Super Samoan’s body organically react to the strike. At its best MMA is still the best sport on this or any other occupied planet.