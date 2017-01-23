Replay: Brother of Lyoto, Chinzo Machida lands a Dragon punch KO on Bellator prelims

Chinzo Machida has had an interesting MMA career. The older brother of former UFC champion Lyoto Machida, Chinzo’s entire MMA professional run thus far could be summed up with his three round scrap versus Jamar Ocampo on the Bellator 170 prelims. Machida got his ass kicked up and down the cage for two plus round then with 90 seconds left in the fight started to rally back against Ocampo before finishing him in spectacular fashion.

Machida began his pro fight career way back in 2005, started out 1-2 and still has only seven pro fights to his name. Unlikely MMA careers make for unlikely late round comebacks. Arguably down two rounds to none and with time running out, Machida attacked Ocampo with a vintage Machida Family Style knockout punch.

Superimpose the outline of Lyoto on Chinzo Machida and they look like twin brothers connected in mind, body, spirit and the power of Karate.