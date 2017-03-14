Replay: At Road FC Kai Asakura hit a perfect Shinsuke Nakamura Bomaye Knee KO

A single tear just ran down the cheek of Shinsuke Nakamura and it was because of what unbeaten flyweight Kai Asakura did at Road FC over the weekend. Sure that Nakamura water droplet stuttered stepped back into his eye socket with a running knee like thud but still what Asakura did was pretty boss.

On his way to a perfect 8-0 pro record, Japanese 125 pounder Kai Asakura blasted Heili Alateng with a Nakamure-esque Bomaye Knee KO just 25 seconds into their fight. Check out the homage to New Japan legend and current BNXT superstar below as the worlds of MMA and pro wrestling continue to cross streams in awesome ways.

#3 – Kai Asakura def. Heili Alateng – ROAD FC Young Guns 32 pic.twitter.com/xZonzwwjOl — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) March 12, 2017

Full 25 second fight below