Replay: After Bellator 172 went off air Abraham Vaesau scored a crazy uppercut comeback KO

After Bellator 172 faded to black and Spike TV ran another Cops 72 hour mini-marathon, two dark matches were contested following the main event. Thanks to the power of cell phone technology we now have access to one of those post-lim Bellator dark fights. The names Dominic Sumner and Abraham Vaesau may not ever amount to anything in MMA or they both go on to have long storied careers but for now they’re a combined 2-0 in this Bellator 172 off air scenario.

From the point of view of the San Jose crowd, let’s watch Sumner and Vaesau put on a wild one round showcase of MMA grappling, wrestling, striking, chin hit points before it’s punctuated with an uppercut that completes the comeback. Insane comeback!