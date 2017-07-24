Really? The Rock says in 2007 he wanted to train with Greg Jackson, become a UFC heavyweight

I mean heavyweight MMA has always been kind of shitty so maybe The Rock could have walked in off the streets and became an UFC champion. Then again CM Punk was also a former pro wrestler who came in off the streets, only to become a really UFC fighter. Way back in 2007 where would The Rock fall on the “Brock Lesnar to CM Punk” MMA career chart?

According to a tweet from a interview with Muscle & Fitness magazine, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson says he had intentions of working on a MMA career back in 2007.

“I thought, man, I achieved everything I wanted to achieve in WWE, my movie career is floundering a little bit, what do I do? … I thought, oh well maybe UFC,” Johnson told UFC Unfiltered. “In my head, I felt like it was at least a two-year process for me to even get in the [cage], let alone the UFC. I wasn’t quite too sure what to do or what kind of people to put around me at the time, so the idea kind of fizzled out and I continued to stay on the path of movie making.”

Yup, I considered @ufc 10yrs ago. My goal was @GregJacksonMMA as my coach & 2 full yrs to train. Smartened up 'cause I prefer my jaw in tact https://t.co/p0Yn9n7MGq — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) July 23, 2017

The People’s Champion turned Hollywood movie superstar is probably lying but maybe their is alternate MMA Universal timeline where a Greg Jackson coached Dwayne Johnson is knocking out the likes of Jake O’Brien and Cheick Kongo on his way to an UFC title fight with Randy Couture.