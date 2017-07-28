Proving he has a soul, Robbie Lawler does John Cena’s “U Can’t See Me” taunt into the camera

Hustle, loyalty, respect and Robbie Lawler. After a year away from the cage Robbie Lawler is back in our MMA lives and The Fight Gods couldn’t be any happier. Coming off a title loss last July that was piggybacked by Lawler fighting 96 grueling Octagon minutes, the Ruthless one has returned with a new, jollier demeanor.

Lawler has feelings? Lawler is smiling? What the hell is wrong with this new domesticated Ruthless man?

Now Bob Lawler is doing the vintage John Cena “U can’t see me” hand taunt?!?!? Who reprogrammed our Bob Violence 9,000 bot to include a sense of humor and human emotions? This is either really good or really bad news for Cowboy Cerrone’s chances at UFC 214.