Proving he has a soul, Robbie Lawler does John Cena’s “U Can’t See Me” taunt into the camera
Hustle, loyalty, respect and Robbie Lawler. After a year away from the cage Robbie Lawler is back in our MMA lives and The Fight Gods couldn’t be any happier. Coming off a title loss last July that was piggybacked by Lawler fighting 96 grueling Octagon minutes, the Ruthless one has returned with a new, jollier demeanor.
Lawler has feelings? Lawler is smiling? What the hell is wrong with this new domesticated Ruthless man?
#youcantseerobbie #ucantseeme pic.twitter.com/RX28i0oHm4
— esther lin (@allelbows) July 28, 2017
Earlier today, @ruthless_rl addressed rumors that he's a closet @johncena fan. Oh, and he also sent a message to @kingmofh #youcantseerobbie pic.twitter.com/Yv1CZpX0OL
— MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) July 28, 2017
Now Bob Lawler is doing the vintage John Cena “U can’t see me” hand taunt?!?!? Who reprogrammed our Bob Violence 9,000 bot to include a sense of humor and human emotions? This is either really good or really bad news for Cowboy Cerrone’s chances at UFC 214.