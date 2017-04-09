Pictures: Patrick Cummins wins fight despite savage ass whooping
Patrick Cummins won his UFC 210 prelims in the only way Patrick Cummins seems to win fights. And that’s by taking a vicious beating.
The security guy really didn't want to be in this picture, huh @OfficialDurkin pic.twitter.com/j1hR3z20JR— esther lin (@allelbows) April 9, 2017
Naturally, Cummins took so much damage during the first round of his majority decision victory that he was rushed directly to the hospital.
#AmbulanceSelfie Don't worry the mustache is still in tact! #UFC210 pic.twitter.com/he4jMFSam6— Patrick Cummins (@OfficialDurkin) April 9, 2017
This isn’t the first time Cummins took outrageous damage in a victory. In fact, it’s par for the course. Check him out after UFC 190 and his win over Rafael Cavalcante.
No one in the light heavyweight division wears damage like Patrick Cummins.
#UFC210 pic.twitter.com/BS5n5OhZyL— Fury's Fight Picks (@FurysFightPicks) April 9, 2017