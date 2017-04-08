Pictures: Conor McGregor attends Grand National Dressed as a Buffoon

Conor McGregor’s signature style was on full display as he attended the Grand National horse race. We’ve grown accustom to some of Conor’s more outlandish outfits in our time, but it seems like the absurdity has not reached its limit.

Conor McGregor at the Grand National. No words can do this image justice... pic.twitter.com/gUzSzy0nVb — 188BET (@188BET) April 8, 2017

The unbuttoned shirt is a nice touch. But my favorite part, no not the absurd flip down sunglasses, it’s the metallic silver space shoes. But he is really pleased about the glasses. Just look at this smile.

Conor McGregor on his way to the Grand National pic.twitter.com/ZT1DmA9e8E — Conor McGregor News (@ConormcGregor5) April 8, 2017

This isn’t the first (nor will it be the last) time we’ve seem Conor abuse the world of fashion. And thank little baby Jesus for that.

This also isn’t Conor’s first foray into the world of horse racing. Conor recorded a unique series of commercials for the the Pegasus World Cup race earlier this year. Featuring Jon Lovitz, they were so ridiculous that they were actually funny.